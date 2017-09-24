Braves' Julio Teheran: Continues strong late-season run

Teheran allowed two runs -- only one earned -- on seven hits and a walk while striking out five batters through seven innings during Saturday's win over Philadelphia. He didn't factor into the decision.

Teheran entered with a 2.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 7.6 K/9 through his previous five outings, and Saturday's solid showing only improved those marks. The 26-year-old righty has clearly hit stride down the stretch when it matters most, so he's probably worth considering in his final start against Miami at Marlins Park. This has also been an encouraging stretch for Teheran's 2018 fantasy outlook.