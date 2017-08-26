Braves' Julio Teheran: Cruises to victory Friday
Teheran (8-11) picked up the win Friday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on five hits over 7.1 innings while striking out four.
The Braves spotted the right-hander a 5-0 lead through two innings, and it was relatively smooth sailing from there. It was Teheran's first quality start at SunTrust Field in over a month, and just his second win at home on the season -- with his first coming way back on April 14 in his debut at the new park. It's too soon to say he's overcome his issues in the so-called friendly confines, where he has a 6.54 ERA as compared to a 3.24 ERA on the road, but he won't have to worry about it in his next start Wednesday in Philadelphia.
