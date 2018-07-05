Braves' Julio Teheran: Dealing with sickness
Teheran was sent back to Atlanta after feeling ill, but he's expected to make his scheduled start Tuesday against Toronto, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Braves elected to keep Teheran away from his teammates in an effort to contain the sickness, especially since he isn't slated to start until next week. He'll be listed as day-to-day, but he should be ready to go for Tuesday's series opener.
More News
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Fans 10 in loss to Yankees•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Throws six scoreless in win•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Pounded by O's on Saturday•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: In line for Saturday start•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Deals with cramps upon return•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Returns from DL ahead of Sunday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.