Braves' Julio Teheran: Dealing with sickness

Teheran was sent back to Atlanta after feeling ill, but he's expected to make his scheduled start Tuesday against Toronto, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Braves elected to keep Teheran away from his teammates in an effort to contain the sickness, especially since he isn't slated to start until next week. He'll be listed as day-to-day, but he should be ready to go for Tuesday's series opener.