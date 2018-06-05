Braves' Julio Teheran: Dealing with thumb injury
Teheran described his injury as a "jammed thumb" after Monday's game, Jay Paris of MLB.com reports. "It happened in [my] last at-bat, when [Padres starter Clayton Richard] threw me inside and it hurt. I thought I was going to be able to throw the ball, but I couldn't."
An X-ray taken on the thumb after the game came back negative, and the Braves seem confident that Teheran won't miss his next start Sunday on the road against the Dodgers. The right-hander now sports a 4.31 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 56:33 K:BB through 71 innings on the year, but he's been struggling badly over his last five starts, stumbling to a 6.11 ERA and 14:15 K:BB over 28 frames with an ugly 2.6 HR/9.
