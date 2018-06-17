Braves' Julio Teheran: Deals with cramps upon return
Teheran started to cramp up in his right hamstring during the sixth inning of Sunday's outing against the Padres, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Teheran was able to finish the inning, but he didn't have much flexibility in his hamstring upon reaching the dugout and he was lifted from the game following the sixth frame, per Bowman. He'll be listed as day-to-day moving forward, with the extent of the injury currently unknown. Teheran's next start would likely come Sunday against the Orioles if he's healthy.
More News
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Returns from DL ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Hopes to rejoin rotation Sunday•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Eyeing Friday return•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Starts to throw•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Lands on disabled list•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Dealing with thumb injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...