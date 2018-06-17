Braves' Julio Teheran: Deals with cramps upon return

Teheran started to cramp up in his right hamstring during the sixth inning of Sunday's outing against the Padres, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Teheran was able to finish the inning, but he didn't have much flexibility in his hamstring upon reaching the dugout and he was lifted from the game following the sixth frame, per Bowman. He'll be listed as day-to-day moving forward, with the extent of the injury currently unknown. Teheran's next start would likely come Sunday against the Orioles if he's healthy.