Braves' Julio Teheran: Delivers another quality start

Teheran (6-7) earned the win Tuesday at Washington after allowing two runs on seven hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Teheran cruised through the first five frames but allowed one run in the sixth and another in the seventh to end his evening. The 28-year-old has a 1.87 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB in his last six starts and lines up to face the Reds on Sunday.