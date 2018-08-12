Braves' Julio Teheran: Delivers quality start against Brewers

Teheran didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings while striking out six.

The right-hander wasn't quite as sharp as his line would suggest -- Teheran plunked two batters and threw only 52 of 90 pitches for strikes -- but he was still in line for his ninth win of the season before the Braves' bullpen coughed up the lead in the eighth inning. Teheran will carry a 4.33 ERA into his next start Thursday at home against the Rockies.