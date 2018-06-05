Braves' Julio Teheran: Departs early with injury
Teheran exited Monday's tilt against the Padres with an apparent injury, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Brian Snitker and the team trainer came out to check on Teheran after he issued a four-pitch walk to begin the fifth, and it was determined that he wouldn't be able to continue. Teheran was lifted after allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over four innings. The location and severity of the injury remains unknown, so he'll be considered day-to-day until more information is released regarding his status.
More News
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Takes loss despite quality start Wednesday•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Takes second loss Friday•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Start moved up to Friday•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Slips off hook•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Allows four runs in win•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Dominant in Wednesday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...