Braves' Julio Teheran: Departs early with injury

Teheran exited Monday's tilt against the Padres with an apparent injury, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Brian Snitker and the team trainer came out to check on Teheran after he issued a four-pitch walk to begin the fifth, and it was determined that he wouldn't be able to continue. Teheran was lifted after allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over four innings. The location and severity of the injury remains unknown, so he'll be considered day-to-day until more information is released regarding his status.