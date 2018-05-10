Braves' Julio Teheran: Dominant in Wednesday's win

Teheran (3-1) picked up the win over the Rays on Wednesday, scattering four hits over six scoreless innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 15 innings, throwing 62 of 93 pitches for strikes and allowing only one baserunner past second base. Teheran now carries a 3.14 ERA and 42:18 K:BB through 43 innings heading into Monday's road start against the Cubs.