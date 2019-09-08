Braves' Julio Teheran: Dominates Nats for 10th win
Teheran (10-8) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Nationals, giving up one run on three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight.
The Atlanta bullpen made things interesting after he hit the showers, but Teheran was sharp once again in winning his third straight decision and delivering his fourth straight quality start. The right-hander has a 1.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB through 25 innings over that four-start stretch, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Thursday in Philadelphia.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...