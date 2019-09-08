Braves' Julio Teheran: Dominates Nats for 10th win

Teheran (10-8) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Nationals, giving up one run on three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight.

The Atlanta bullpen made things interesting after he hit the showers, but Teheran was sharp once again in winning his third straight decision and delivering his fourth straight quality start. The right-hander has a 1.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB through 25 innings over that four-start stretch, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Thursday in Philadelphia.