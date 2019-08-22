Braves' Julio Teheran: Earns eighth win
Teheran (8-8) gave up five hits and three walks while striking out nine through seven scoreless innings to take the win over the Marlins on Wednesday.
Teheran generated 14 swinging strikes and 17 called strikes in his eighth win. The 28-year-old has dominated the Marlins this season, allowing one run and a .170 batting average in 32 innings. Teheran has a 3.53 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 27 starts. Teheran will get a tough matchup in his next start Monday against the Rockies at Coors Field.
