Braves' Julio Teheran: Earns first win against Phillies
Teheran (1-1) allowed one run on five hits and three walks and struck out nine through six innings in a win Monday over the Phillies.
After struggling his first couple times out, it looks like Teheran is starting to find his rhythm. Since a blowup against the Nationals April 3, Teheran has now fired off consecutive quality starts with 16 strikeouts over just 12 innings, but his ERA still sits at just 5.40.
