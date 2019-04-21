Braves' Julio Teheran: Erratic outing in Cleveland

Teheran (2-2) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, surrendering five runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.2 innings while striking out six as Atlanta fell 8-4 to Cleveland.

The right-hander danced in and out of trouble through the first four innings, but all the baserunners caught up to him in the fifth. Teheran will take a 5.61 ERA and 29:14 K:BB through 25.2 innings into his next start, which currently lines up for Thursday in Cincinnati.