Braves' Julio Teheran: Exits with thigh cramps

Teheran was prematurely lifted from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to right thigh cramping.

Teheran appeared to tweak something in his leg during an at-bat in the fourth inning, and while he was able to pitch another inning, he was ultimately lifted after tossing just 64 pitches. He allowed three runs on four hits while striking out four through five innings before being replaced by Sam Freeman. It's unclear if the issue will force him to miss a turn in the rotation, though that should become clearer as he tests things out in the coming days. The Braves are working with an off-day Monday, so he'll have a little extra time to get ready before his turn comes around again.