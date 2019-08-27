Braves' Julio Teheran: Extends scoreless streak
Teheran allowed zero runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Rockies on Monday.
The right-hander worked around three walks, throwing his second straight scoreless outing. Since yielding six runs in 1.1 innings against the Mets on Aug. 15, he has recorded 13 straight scoreless frames. But he settled for the no-decision because his counterpart, Tim Melville, also kept the Braves off the board. Teheran stayed at 8-8, improving his ERA to 3.39 on Monday. He also has a 1.32 WHIP and 141 strikeouts in 151.1 innings this season. Teheran will look to extend his scoreless streak Sunday at home against the White Sox.
