Braves' Julio Teheran: Eyeing Friday return
Teheran (thumb) hopes to return from the disabled list to start Friday's game against the Padres, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Teheran believes he'll only require the minimum 10 days on the disabled list before rejoining the Braves' starting rotation Friday against the Padres. The starter also mentioned that he's been dealing with arm soreness this season and is hopeful that his brief stay on the DL will help alleviate that issue moving forward and provide him with an uptick in pitch velocity, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
