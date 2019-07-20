Braves' Julio Teheran: Falls shy of quality start
Teheran didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 win over the Nationals, giving up one run on four hits over 5.2 innings while striking out five.
After tossing five scoreless innings, the right-hander hit the showers after only 83 pitches (57 strikes) when he ran into trouble in the sixth, but Teheran was still in line for his sixth win of the year until Luke Jackson blew the save in the ninth. Teheran will take a 3.61 ERA and 102:52 K:BB through 112.1 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Royals.
-
