Braves' Julio Teheran: Falls to 4-2 in loss
Teheran (4-2) got hit with the loss against the Red Sox on Friday, giving up three earned runs on four hits over six innings, striking out four and walking three as the Braves fell 6-2.
Teheran hurled a quality start in this one but took the loss anyway, as he was just outdueled by Boston's Eduardo Rodriguez. It was a solid bounce-back effort for the right-hander who had given up 10 earned runs over 11 innings in his previous two starts with just five strikeouts against six walks over that time. It's been a bit of a boom-or-bust start to the season for Teheran, who now has a 4.20 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP over 60 innings. He's scheduled to take the mound next in a home matchup against the Mets on Wednesday.
