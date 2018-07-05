Braves' Julio Teheran: Fans 10 in loss to Yankees

Teheran (6-6) took the loss Wednesday as the Braves fell 6-2 to the Yankees, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks over five innings while striking out 10.

It's the second time in four starts the right-hander has posted double-digit strikeouts, but despite that Teheran has been anything but consistent lately, giving up zero runs in two of those outings and 12 in the other two. He's also issued multiple free passes in nine straight starts, making him a risky fantasy play when he next takes the mound Tuesday at home against the Blue Jays.