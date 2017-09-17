Braves' Julio Teheran: Fans seven in losing effort
Teheran (11-12) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out seven batters through six innings while taking the loss to the Mets on Sunday.
Teheran entered with a four-game winning streak and had allowed just six runs through 26 innings during that stretch. This was another strong outing from the 26-year-old righty, and he's worked his year-long numbers down to a 4.52 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with the late-season surge. It's been a nice finish to an otherwise disappointing campaign. Teheran lines up to face the Phillies at home before starting against Miami at Marlins Park to finish the year.
