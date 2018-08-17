Braves' Julio Teheran: Fans seven in no-decision against Rockies

Teheran didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rockies, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander delivered his 13th quality start of the season and was in line for his ninth win before Brad Brach fell apart in the ninth inning. Teheran will carry a 4.24 ERA into his next outing Tuesday in Pittsburgh.