Braves' Julio Teheran: Fans seven in seventh win

Teheran (7-7) picked up the win in Friday's 8-4 victory over the Marlins, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander held Miami off the scoreboard completely until finally serving up a solo shot to Starlin Castro in the seventh inning. Teheran hasn't given up more than three runs in any start since the beginning of July, delivering five quality starts in seven trips to the mound with a 1.91 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB through 42.1 innings over that stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Thursday, at home against the Mets.