Braves' Julio Teheran: Fires six strong in win
Teheran (2-1) yielded one run on six hits and two walks across six innings, taking the win over the Mets. He struck out six batters and allowed a homer.
Teheran was terrific Sunday, with J.D. Davis' second-inning homer being the only run he allowed. The 28-year old righty lowered his ERA to 4.71 in 21 innings alongside a 23:10 K:BB. Teheran has won two consecutive starts for the first time since early May of last season. He'll look to go three straight against Cleveland on Saturday.
