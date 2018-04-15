Braves' Julio Teheran: Game postponed Sunday

Teheran will not make his scheduled start Sunday against the Cubs as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The makeup game has been scheduled for May 14. Teheran could have his start pushed back a day for Monday's tilt against the Phillies, but no formal announcement has been made at this time.

