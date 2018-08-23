Braves' Julio Teheran: Grabs ninth win

Teheran (9-7) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Pirates, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out five.

The right-hander is in a groove, delivering three straight quality starts while posting an 18:5 K:BB in 20 innings over that stretch. Teheran and his 4.09 ERA will get a little more rest than usual before he takes the mound again at home against the Rays next Wednesday.