Braves' Julio Teheran: Handed loss in season opener
Teheran (0-1) took the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits and two walks while fanning seven over five innings Thursday against Philadelphia.
Teheran turned in a serviceable outing on Opening Day, although he didn't have his best stuff. He allowed a solo homer in the first inning and two more runs crossed the plate in the fourth. The 28-year-old was a reliable starter for Atlanta in 2018, finishing with a 3.94 ERA with 162 punchouts over 175.2 innings, although he'll aim to take his game to the next level as one of his team's top pitchers in the rotation in 2019. He'll have a chance to earn his first victory of the year Thursday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Confirmed as Opening Day starter•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Impressive against Astros•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Likely Opening Day starter•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Brings heat Monday•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Aiming for cleaner mechanics•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Allows one run in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...