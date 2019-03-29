Braves' Julio Teheran: Handed loss in season opener

Teheran (0-1) took the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits and two walks while fanning seven over five innings Thursday against Philadelphia.

Teheran turned in a serviceable outing on Opening Day, although he didn't have his best stuff. He allowed a solo homer in the first inning and two more runs crossed the plate in the fourth. The 28-year-old was a reliable starter for Atlanta in 2018, finishing with a 3.94 ERA with 162 punchouts over 175.2 innings, although he'll aim to take his game to the next level as one of his team's top pitchers in the rotation in 2019. He'll have a chance to earn his first victory of the year Thursday against the Cubs.