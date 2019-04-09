Braves' Julio Teheran: Haunted by fifth inning
Teheran (1-1) yielded six runs on five hits and three walks in five innings during Monday's win over Colorado. He earned the victory, struck out three batters and gave up two homers.
Teheran actually carried a no-hitter into the fifth frame where he would allow all six runs, including long balls from Mark Reynolds and Trevor Story. The right-hander avoided falling to 0-2 with the Braves' offense also putting on a show at Coors Field and carrying him to the win column. He'll take a 6.00 ERA into Saturday's contest against the Mets.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...