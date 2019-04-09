Braves' Julio Teheran: Haunted by fifth inning

Teheran (1-1) yielded six runs on five hits and three walks in five innings during Monday's win over Colorado. He earned the victory, struck out three batters and gave up two homers.

Teheran actually carried a no-hitter into the fifth frame where he would allow all six runs, including long balls from Mark Reynolds and Trevor Story. The right-hander avoided falling to 0-2 with the Braves' offense also putting on a show at Coors Field and carrying him to the win column. He'll take a 6.00 ERA into Saturday's contest against the Mets.