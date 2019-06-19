Braves' Julio Teheran: Hit hard by Mets

Teheran (5-5) allowed six earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Mets.

Teheran got through the first two innings without allowing a run but allowed six baserunners and four earned runs in the third inning. The trouble continued in the fourth frame when he surrendered a two-run homer to Pete Alonso, though he was able to close out the inning. Teheran hadn't allowed multiple earned runs in any of his last eight starts entering Tuesday's contest, so for now, this disappointing effort is just an isolated poor start. He now has a 3.40 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 87.1 innings and will look to bounce back in his next start in a tough matchup at the Cubs.