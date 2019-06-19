Braves' Julio Teheran: Hit hard by Mets
Teheran (5-5) allowed six earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Mets.
Teheran got through the first two innings without allowing a run but allowed six baserunners and four earned runs in the third inning. The trouble continued in the fourth frame when he surrendered a two-run homer to Pete Alonso, though he was able to close out the inning. Teheran hadn't allowed multiple earned runs in any of his last eight starts entering Tuesday's contest, so for now, this disappointing effort is just an isolated poor start. He now has a 3.40 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 87.1 innings and will look to bounce back in his next start in a tough matchup at the Cubs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal