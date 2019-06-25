Braves' Julio Teheran: Hit hard in loss

Teheran (5-6) gave up seven runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out two through four innings to take the loss against the Cubs on Monday.

Teheran gave up two runs through four innings before allowing all six of the batters he faced to reach base in a disastrous fifth inning. The right-hander has allowed 13 earned runs with a 5:6 K:BB in his last two starts. Teheran has a 5-6 record with a 3.94 ERA through 17 outings this season. Teheran will try to turn it around in his next start Saturday against the Mets at Citi Field.