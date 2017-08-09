Braves' Julio Teheran: Home struggles continue Tuesday

Teheran (7-10) coughed up five runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings while striking out six in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Phillies.

He carried a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning before the wheels came off, but given his issues at SunTrust Park this year it was only a matter of time until the Phillies got to him. Teheran now has a 7.07 ERA in 12 home starts, compared to a 3.57 ERA in 11 away starts, and his K/9, BB/9 and HR/9 are all worse in the so-called friendly confines as well. He'll next take the mound Monday, and while the Braves are on the road, it will be to begin a four-game set at Coors Field.