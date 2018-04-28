Braves' Julio Teheran: Hopeful for next start

Teheran (back) believes he'll be fine for his next start after exiting Friday's game after three innings, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Teheran was pulled after struggling through 43 pitches (23 strikes) Friday due to upper back tightness, with his fastball topping out at only 87.5 mph. Regardless, Teheran and manager Brian Snitker indicated the right-hander would be okay for his next scheduled start, which is currently slated to be against the Mets on Wednesday.