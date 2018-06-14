Braves' Julio Teheran: Hopes to rejoin rotation Sunday

Teheran (thumb) hopes to return from the disabled list to start Sunday's series finale against the Padres, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Teheran has been on the disabled list since June 5 with a right thumb contusion, but it sounds like his stay on the shelf could be a brief one. He's scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, and if all goes well, he'll be cleared to rejoin the Braves' rotation over the weekend. Prior to landing on the DL, Teheran compiled a 4.31 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 56:33 K:BB across 13 starts (71 innings).