Braves' Julio Teheran: Hopes to rejoin rotation Sunday
Teheran (thumb) hopes to return from the disabled list to start Sunday's series finale against the Padres, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Teheran has been on the disabled list since June 5 with a right thumb contusion, but it sounds like his stay on the shelf could be a brief one. He's scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, and if all goes well, he'll be cleared to rejoin the Braves' rotation over the weekend. Prior to landing on the DL, Teheran compiled a 4.31 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 56:33 K:BB across 13 starts (71 innings).
More News
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Eyeing Friday return•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Starts to throw•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Lands on disabled list•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Dealing with thumb injury•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Departs early with injury•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Takes loss despite quality start Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.