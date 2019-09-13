Braves' Julio Teheran: Hurt by homers in loss

Teheran (10-9) was charged with the loss against the Phillies on Thursday, lasting just four innings while surrendering five runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout.

Despite coming into Thursday's contest with a solid road WHIP (1.23), Teheran struggled to piece together a strong performance at Citizens Bank Park, largely due to long ball woes. The right-hander served up a solo home run to Cesar Hernandez in the first inning, a two-run shot to Adam Haseley in the second and a two-run homer to Jean Segura in the third. Meanwhile, Teheran's lone strikeout tied a season low. Luckily, he'll get a chance for revenge with a rematch against Drew Smyly and the Phillies on Wednesday.