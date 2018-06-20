Braves' Julio Teheran: In line for Saturday start
Teheran (hamstring) will take the mound against Baltimore on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Teheran battled a minor cramping issue in the sixth inning of Sunday's outing versus San Diego, during which he threw six hitless frames while striking out 11. That said, he should be fully healthy heading and pitching without any limitations for Saturday's contest.
