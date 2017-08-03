Braves' Julio Teheran: In line for Tuesday start

Teheran (thigh) is expected to make his next scheduled start against the Phillies on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Teheran was removed from Wednesday's start after the fifth inning due to right thigh cramping. The right-hander will get an extra day to recover as Atlanta gets a scheduled day off Monday before hosting Philadelphia, so he should be able to give it a go after resting this weekend. In the event that Teheran is unable to go, Sean Newcomb figures to make Tuesday's start on normal rest.