Braves' Julio Teheran: Lands on disabled list

Teheran was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right thumb contusion.

Teheran jammed his thumb while batting during Monday's game, and while X-rays came back negative, the issue is apparently bothersome enough to warrant a stay on the shelf. He'll be eligible to return June 15 should he ultimately prove ready. Thanks to a pair of well-placed off days, the Braves can move forward with a four-man rotation until June 16. Luke Jackson was summoned to the majors in a corresponding roster move.