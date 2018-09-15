Braves' Julio Teheran: Lasts just four frames in loss
Teheran (9-8) took the loss Friday against the Nationals, throwing just four innings and allowing a pair of runs on three hits and six walks while striking out seven.
Teheran required 90 pitches just to get through four frames. The Nationals couldn't manage an extra-base hit off of him, but his six walks set his season high. He was saddled for the loss after the Braves could only manage a single run over the course of the game. He'll look to show better control in his next start Thursday against the Phillies.
