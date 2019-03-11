Braves' Julio Teheran: Likely Opening Day starter
Teheran has the inside track to be the Braves' Opening Day stater, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) ruled out for Opening Day in Philadelphia, the Braves lack a traditional starter for the first game of the season, as everyone else is either injured, a rookie or coming off a middling season, like Teheran. However, it sounds like that honor will be given to Teheran based on seniority.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...