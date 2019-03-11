Braves' Julio Teheran: Likely Opening Day starter

Teheran has the inside track to be the Braves' Opening Day stater, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) ruled out for Opening Day in Philadelphia, the Braves lack a traditional starter for the first game of the season, as everyone else is either injured, a rookie or coming off a middling season, like Teheran. However, it sounds like that honor will be given to Teheran based on seniority.