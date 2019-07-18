Braves' Julio Teheran: Likely to get pushed back

Teheran, who was initially listed as the probable starter for Thursday's series opener against the Nationals, is now expected to start Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Kyle Wright was scratched from his scheduled turn at Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday and is expected to enter the big-league rotation Thursday, replacing the injured Max Fried (finger). The addition of Wright will result in both Teheran and Mike Soroka being pushed back a day, but since they'll both be facing the same team, the change shouldn't have much impact on either pitcher's fantasy outlook in weekly leagues.