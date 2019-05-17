Braves' Julio Teheran: Moves to 3-4
Teheran (3-4) picked up the win against the Cardinals on Thursday, giving up no runs on two hits over five innings, striking out four and walking four as the Braves bagged a 10-2 victory.
He didn't work deep into the game, as he issued four free passes and needed 104 pitches to make it through five innings, but Teheran turned in a solid line while cruising to the victory as the Braves provided him with plenty of run support. The right-hander now sports a 3.88 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP to go along with a 56:26 K:BB over 55.2 innings.
