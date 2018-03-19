Braves' Julio Teheran: Named Opening Day starter

Teheran will start on the mound for the Braves in their season opener against the Phillies.

The move is hardly a surprise, as it will be the fifth Opening Day start for the 27-year-old righty. He may be the best pitcher on the Braves, but he wouldn't receive that designation on many other teams, as he posted a 4.49 ERA last year and an even worse 4.95 FIP. His strikeout, walk and groundball rates were all worse than the league average. He also may not be Atlanta's best pitcher for long, as the organization has a stable of pitching prospects in the high minors ready to challenge him for that crown. Still, he's the best they have for now and has a very stable rotation spot as a result, despite last year's struggles.