Braves' Julio Teheran: No-decision in San Francisco

Teheran didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 5,2 inning while striking out six.

The right-hander got the hook one out shy of a quality start after throwing 94 pitches (57 strikes), then had to watch his fourth win of the year slip away when Luke Jackson blew the save in the ninth. Teheran will take 3.67 ERA and 62:29 K:BB through 61.1 innings into his next outing Sunday in St. Louis.