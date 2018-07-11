Braves' Julio Teheran: Notches quality start in no-decision

Teheran allowed one run on three hits and three walks across 6.2 innings Tuesday in a no-decision against the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

Teheran performed well in a pitcher's duel with Marcus Stroman, inducing 22 swinging strikes while helping his cause with eight groundball outs. The only major mistake he made came in the form of a solo home run from Justin Smoak, but he otherwise scattered baserunners in this peach of an outing. Teheran came into the game dealing with an illness, but the fact that he threw 107 pitches indicates that it's no longer an issue. He's alternated effective performances with poor ones over his last seven and will look to buck that trend this weekend against the Nationals.