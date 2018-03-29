Braves' Julio Teheran: Opening Day starter for Braves
Teheran will take the mound Thursday at home against Aaron Nola and the Phillies on Opening Day.
The 27-year-old is looking to rebound from his worst season since becoming a full-time starter, as he posted a 4.49 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and career-low 7.2 K/9 in 2017. Teheran's 17:6 K:BB in 25.2 innings this spring doesn't suggest he's regained any lost dominance, though, and with a horde of young pitching prospects clamoring for spots in the big-league rotation, this could well prove to be his final Opening Day assignment for the Braves -- if not his final season in an Atlanta uniform entirely.
More News
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Blanks Blue Jays on Monday•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Struggling with velocity in spring•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Attempting to become less predictable•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Stifles Cards on Saturday•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Focusing on secondary offerings•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...