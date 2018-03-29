Braves' Julio Teheran: Opening Day starter for Braves

Teheran will take the mound Thursday at home against Aaron Nola and the Phillies on Opening Day.

The 27-year-old is looking to rebound from his worst season since becoming a full-time starter, as he posted a 4.49 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and career-low 7.2 K/9 in 2017. Teheran's 17:6 K:BB in 25.2 innings this spring doesn't suggest he's regained any lost dominance, though, and with a horde of young pitching prospects clamoring for spots in the big-league rotation, this could well prove to be his final Opening Day assignment for the Braves -- if not his final season in an Atlanta uniform entirely.