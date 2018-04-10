Braves' Julio Teheran: Outdueled on Monday
Teheran (0-1) took the loss against the Nationals on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings while striking out seven.
The walk total is a little misleading, as two of them were issued to Bryce Harper, who the Braves pitched around all game. Teheran looked good after giving up a two-run double in the first innig, but with Max Scherzer busy firing a two-hit shutout, that stumble was enough to cost Teheran the game. The right-hander will next take the mound Sunday on the road against the Cubs.
More News
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Allows five runs, receives early hook•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Surrenders four earned runs•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Opening Day starter for Braves•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Blanks Blue Jays on Monday•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Struggling with velocity in spring•
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...