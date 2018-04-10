Braves' Julio Teheran: Outdueled on Monday

Teheran (0-1) took the loss against the Nationals on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings while striking out seven.

The walk total is a little misleading, as two of them were issued to Bryce Harper, who the Braves pitched around all game. Teheran looked good after giving up a two-run double in the first innig, but with Max Scherzer busy firing a two-hit shutout, that stumble was enough to cost Teheran the game. The right-hander will next take the mound Sunday on the road against the Cubs.