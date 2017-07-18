Braves' Julio Teheran: Pitches well in loss Monday
Teheran (7-7) allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five batters through six innings during Monday's loss to the Cubs.
It had been a year-long struggle at SunTrust Park for Teheran, so Monday's showing was a welcomed step in the right direction for fantasy owners. He's posted a high-end 2.53 ERA and 1.18 WHIP on the road, so it might be best to consider utilizing him in away matchups only moving forward. It's also worth noting that his 6.6 K/9 is well below the 7.9 mark he posted through the past four seasons. Teheran lines up for a daunting road matchup against the Dodgers in his next start.
More News
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Fires seven shutout innings in Saturday win•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Allows seven runs through three•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Falls apart late against Giants•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Tosses seven strong frames in Wednesday's win•
-
Braves' Julio Teheran: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...