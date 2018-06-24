Braves' Julio Teheran: Pounded by O's on Saturday

Teheran (5-5) took the loss Saturday, coughing up seven runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while striking out six as the Braves fell 7-5 to the Orioles.

While he got hit hard when he was in the strike zone, Teheran continues to struggle with his control. The right-hander's walked exactly three batters in an amazing seven straight starts, posting a 6.05 ERA and 31:21 K:BB in 38.2 innings over that stretch. Teheran will try to get back on track in his next outing Friday in St. Louis.