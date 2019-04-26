Braves' Julio Teheran: Provides baseline quality start
Teheran (2-3) allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Reds.
Teheran got through the Reds' order with very little trouble the first time around, but allowed multiple baserunners in two of his last four innings. He also continued to struggle with his control, finding the zone on only 53 of his 93 pitches and has now walked 17 batters in 31.2 innings for the campaign. That said, his 5.40 ERA and 1.58 WHIP to begin the season aren't particularly surprising.
