Braves' Julio Teheran: Records six strikeouts in no-decision

Teheran allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while fanning six across 5.2 innings Sunday as he didn't factor into the decision against the Mets.

Teheran let the Mets jump out to a three-run lead, though the Braves would rally and win the ballgame in extra innings. He's had issues with his command during his previous two outings, issuing eight walks while surrendering six runs over 10.2 innings. Teheran will aim to limit the free passes in his next start, which is lined up for Friday against Milwaukee