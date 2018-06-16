Braves' Julio Teheran: Returns from DL ahead of Sunday's start

Teheran (thumb) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Padres, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Teheran was expected to be activated Sunday, but the placement of Mike Foltynewicz on the disabled list prompted the move a day early. Teheran had a 4.31 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 71 innings prior to suffering the thumb injury in early June.